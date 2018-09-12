Thanksgiving Drive sustains Rupert food bank for three months

BC Thanksgiving Food Drive aims to collect from homes across Prince Rupert this week

Asia Smithanik is taking the lead in organizing the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive in Prince Rupert for 2018. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

For the first time, Aisa Smithanik is organizing the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive, and she hopes this year Prince Rupert can contribute to a provincial goal of 600,000 pounds of food.

Bags are being delivered to homes from Sept. 10-14 and they will be picked-up will be on Saturday morning, Sept. 15.

Last year, Prince Rupert collected approximately 4,800 pounds of non-perishable food items and the province collected just over 500,000.

“Which is pretty good but I know that we can do better. Hopefully this year we’ll bump our numbers up even more,” Smithanik said from outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where the food will be organized on Saturday. The food drive itself is organized in partnership with various community groups including businesses, service organizations, and religious groups.

“Every month about 300 individuals use the food bank, that includes over 100 families, about 20 single individuals and about 20 couples that use it every month. It really benefits the community because the food stays in the community,” Smithanik said.

The food bank has suggested donating popular items such as boxed macaroni and cheese, instant noodles, canned tuna, canned fish, canned beans and soup.

“The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive itself can sustain the food bank for three months. It ties them over until they do their Christmas stuff. We can make a big difference,” she said.

