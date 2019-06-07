Prince Rupert Rotary Club and McElhanney engineering firm recognized for innovative trail project

Rushbrook Trail reopened thanks to concerted efforts from both parties

The newly designed Rushbrook Trail has been highlighted as one of the year’s top innovative projects in the latest edition of Innovation magazine.

Published by B.C. engineers and geoscientists, the issue features some of the leading projects from around the world.

After a crippling rock fall in 2001, the city was forced to shut down the popular trail for safety reasons. The Prince Rupert Rotary Club sought to rectify the situation, raising funds and awareness for the project. In 2017 they were aided by local engineering consulting company McElhanney in order to complete their vision.

The process involved adding over a kilometre of new trail and half a dozen catchment walls. In addition, the trail is now highlighted by three bridges spanning over locations in the Prince Rupert Harbour.

The Rushbrook Trail was officially opened on July 15. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

To the delight of the town Rushbrook Trail finally reopened last summer, once again allowing residents ease of access to much of the city’s waterfront.

Alex Kurial | Journalist