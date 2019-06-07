Prince Rupert Rotary Club and McElhanney engineering firm recognized for innovative trail project

Rushbrook Trail reopened thanks to concerted efforts from both parties

The newly designed Rushbrook Trail has been highlighted as one of the year’s top innovative projects in the latest edition of Innovation magazine.

Published by B.C. engineers and geoscientists, the issue features some of the leading projects from around the world.

READ MORE: Rushbrook Trail officially open

After a crippling rock fall in 2001, the city was forced to shut down the popular trail for safety reasons. The Prince Rupert Rotary Club sought to rectify the situation, raising funds and awareness for the project. In 2017 they were aided by local engineering consulting company McElhanney in order to complete their vision.

The process involved adding over a kilometre of new trail and half a dozen catchment walls. In addition, the trail is now highlighted by three bridges spanning over locations in the Prince Rupert Harbour.

READ MORE: Bridges installed along Rushbrook Trail

The Rushbrook Trail was officially opened on July 15. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

To the delight of the town Rushbrook Trail finally reopened last summer, once again allowing residents ease of access to much of the city’s waterfront.

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Women can reclaim their voice at Prince Rupert writing workshop

Just Posted

Coast Tsimshian release demands and shared solutions on land dispute with Nisga’a

Nine Tribes say they are prepared to share the benefits of an LNG project with the Nisga’a Nation

RCMP ask public for help in finding an elderly man who was involved in an incident

The man had assisted another man who had fallen somewhere on Fraser Street in Prince Rupert

Rainmakers wrap up final day of provincial golf championship

Arlen Des Champ leads the way for the Rainmakers in their long awaited return to the tournament

Kistumkalum holds bike rodeo for youth

Young cyclists learned about road safety

Coast Tsimshian to hold information blockade on land transfer to Nisga’a

Coast Tsimshian Nation say the province won’t listen to their proposed solution

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

Victoria calls for federal government to cover costs of military events in the city

Councillor says ‘… honouring veterans is more properly the responsibility of those federal agencies’

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

B.C. mom upset by dress code’s disproportionate targeting of girls

Mother of Grade 10 student also not happy about northwestern school district’s lack of consultation

Costco searching man’s backpack, not purses isn’t discrimination: Human Rights Tribunal

Customer claims he was discriminated against on the basis of his sex after store checked his backpack twice

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C. chief says

Project Reconciliation is asking for support from Indigenous communities through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan

Most Read