Conrad Park playground became open to the public on Wednesday, July 3. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Play time! Conrad Park playground opens to the public

Unique equipment is on hand at the first all accessible playground on the east side

The Conrad Park playground opened on Wednesday, July 3, sporting play equipment residents won’t find anywhere else in town.

Gates had been up around the park for months as the vision of an all access playground on the east side of town became a reality.

A new jungle gym is also available for kids to climb on. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“It’s going to be a great addition to our town,” said James Warburton, director of operations for the school district. The old play space the playground now sits on was underutilized, holding just four tetherball polls.

Now, a futuristic assortment of play pieces sit ready to be tackled by the town’s youth. Climbing, swinging, hanging and more are all part of the offerings.

Keenan House was one of the first kids to test out the new equipment. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Warburton said the park was designed with a number of factors in mind. “It’s got a really good quality rubber surfacing on it, so anybody with mobility issues can play alongside the other kids.

“It’s right outside the back of the school too, so it’s really easy to get to,” added Warburton. “We really built this playground with the community in mind.”

In addition to the pieces offered, location was an important factor in the park’s development. It was here that the Port of Prince Rupert stepped in with a solution.

The fully accessible playground is located around the back of Conrad Elementary School. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“They [the port] recognized that there’s a lack of playgrounds on the east side of town. And none of them were accessible,” said Warburton. “They saw that was a huge benefit to the community for sure.”

Stories Excavating were also a big part of the project for their work on the ground, as was Western Safety Surfacing for their construction of the rubber surface and installation of play pieces.

The park is now open permanently, with a grand opening planned for the fall once school is back in session.

