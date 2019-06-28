Ozley MacKenzie, 4, looking for bears with his binoculars at the newly restored Anne Neufeld “Granny Annie” park in Port Edward. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Port Edward and Prince Rupert Port Authority offically unveiled the new “Granny Annie” tot park

The Anne Neufeld Tot Park underwent a $150,000 restoration project this year

The District of Port Edward and Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) unveiled the refurbished Anne Neufeld Tot Park also fondly referred to as the “Granny Annie” park by locals.

“The community of Port Edward is very excited to see the revival of this important recreational space geared towards our youngest of residents,” said Mayor Knut Bjorndal of the District of Port Edward. “It is our hope that the new playground amenities will not only serve to instill an active lifestyle and support skills development at a young age, but will also help to provide a meeting place for parents of those young children to build a sense of community and support among each other at a critical time in their parenting journey.”

The newly restored Anne Neufeld “Granny Annie” park in Port Edward. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

The district partnered with the PRPA, N.S.K. Contracting Ltd., and Prince Rupert Regional Community Foundation to make the $150,000, 8,000 square-foot, project come to life.

PRPA contributed $75,000, making it their 68th Community Investment Fund contribution since its inception in 2010.

“The Prince Rupert Port Authority is pleased to contribute $75,000 to improve the Anne Neufeld Tot Park in Port Edward,” said Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of PRPA. “We believe that a community’s future is only as healthy as the start that its youngest members get in life. This improvement to outdoor recreational equipment will serve as a legacy to enhance the quality of life for residents, namely children and their families, and is a great fit for our Community Investment Fund.”

Fauna Giesbrecht, 3, and Ozley MacKenzie, 4, having a playful competition to see who can spin the wheel fastest at the newly restored Anne Neufeld “Granny Annie” park in Port Edward.(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

N.S.K. Contracting Ltd. also donated their time and materials to the construction and Prince Rupert’s community foundation donated $2,500 with the District of Port Edward footing the remaining costs.

The park now has a brand new small rock climbing section, two slides, a cargo net ladder, and jungle gym. The only remaining features from the old park are two spring riders and the swing set.

The park was originally built in 1980 and underwent only one renovation. Former mayor of Port Edward, Dave MacDonald, and the previous council, initiated the project after noticing that the equipment had been visibly warn down and eroded over time.

Fauna Giesbrecht, 3, enjoying the rope ladder, which she said is her favourite part of the newly restored Anne Neufeld “Granny Annie” park in Port Edward as her mom, Merissa Giesbrecht watches over her. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Port Edward councillor Christine Mackenzie was at the opening ceremony and said she was pleased to see a park just for tots in the district.

“We want more people to come to the district so it will be nice for them to see a place designated just for their little ones,” she said.

The Park is frequented by Port Edward and Prince Rupert residents, as well as visitors to the community.

(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

 

Fauna Giesbrecht, 3, and Ozley MacKenzie, 4, having a playful competition to see who can spin the wheel fastest at the newly restored Anne Neufeld “Granny Annie” park in Port Edward. (. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Previous story
Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community

Just Posted

Port Edward and Prince Rupert Port Authority offically unveiled the new “Granny Annie” tot park

The Anne Neufeld Tot Park underwent a $150,000 restoration project this year

Historic win for B.C. fishermen now bargaining under labour code

Seine boat fishermen are now their own collective bargaining unit

UPDATE: Prince Rupert Fire Department complete Third Ave. fire investigation

Deputy fire chief says not enough concrete evidence to determine cause

Lightning ignites seven wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre

Crews are fighting flames near Smithers and Rosswood

Patty’s Burger Wagon loses more than 50 per cent of revenue over construction on McBride St., owner says

Patty Barki contemplated shutting down her business after construction began on McBride again

PHOTO GALLERY: Onto the next chapter for Prince Rupert grads

Pacific Coast School, Class of 2019

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Canadian icon and hero Terry Fox died 38 years ago today

Historica Canada’s Heritage Minute dedicated to Terry Fox shows his journey of cancer awareness

New features of B.C.’s campsite reservation system to launch this winter

Ministry of Environment says fees won’t increase

‘B.C.’s vital interests are at stake’: Lawyers battle over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta government lawyer argued that the province’s turn-off-the taps legislation not meant to hurt B.C.

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for children to attend school

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench to be removed by city

A brightly-coloured bench in Kitsilano will soon be replaced with a generic one

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries it through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Most Read