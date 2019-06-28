Port Edward and Prince Rupert Port Authority offically unveiled the new “Granny Annie” tot park

Ozley MacKenzie, 4, looking for bears with his binoculars at the newly restored Anne Neufeld “Granny Annie” park in Port Edward. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

The District of Port Edward and Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) unveiled the refurbished Anne Neufeld Tot Park also fondly referred to as the “Granny Annie” park by locals.

“The community of Port Edward is very excited to see the revival of this important recreational space geared towards our youngest of residents,” said Mayor Knut Bjorndal of the District of Port Edward. “It is our hope that the new playground amenities will not only serve to instill an active lifestyle and support skills development at a young age, but will also help to provide a meeting place for parents of those young children to build a sense of community and support among each other at a critical time in their parenting journey.”

The district partnered with the PRPA, N.S.K. Contracting Ltd., and Prince Rupert Regional Community Foundation to make the $150,000, 8,000 square-foot, project come to life.

PRPA contributed $75,000, making it their 68th Community Investment Fund contribution since its inception in 2010.

“The Prince Rupert Port Authority is pleased to contribute $75,000 to improve the Anne Neufeld Tot Park in Port Edward,” said Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of PRPA. “We believe that a community’s future is only as healthy as the start that its youngest members get in life. This improvement to outdoor recreational equipment will serve as a legacy to enhance the quality of life for residents, namely children and their families, and is a great fit for our Community Investment Fund.”

N.S.K. Contracting Ltd. also donated their time and materials to the construction and Prince Rupert’s community foundation donated $2,500 with the District of Port Edward footing the remaining costs.

The park now has a brand new small rock climbing section, two slides, a cargo net ladder, and jungle gym. The only remaining features from the old park are two spring riders and the swing set.

The park was originally built in 1980 and underwent only one renovation. Former mayor of Port Edward, Dave MacDonald, and the previous council, initiated the project after noticing that the equipment had been visibly warn down and eroded over time.

Port Edward councillor Christine Mackenzie was at the opening ceremony and said she was pleased to see a park just for tots in the district.

“We want more people to come to the district so it will be nice for them to see a place designated just for their little ones,” she said.

The Park is frequented by Port Edward and Prince Rupert residents, as well as visitors to the community.

