Place your bids: Art auction returns to Ice House Gallery

Auction-goers examine the items up for bid at the 8X8 Ice House Gallery Scholarship Auction on Saturday night.

Saturday night saw Rupert’s arts community pour into the Ice House Gallery to take part in the annual 8X8 Ice House Scholarship Auction.

The event, which has been taking place for nearly 10 years, is held to raise money for any high school student looking to pursue post-secondary education in a creative arts field. This could be drawing or painting related, music, dance, visual effects, and more.

The goal of the evening is to raise funds to allow a promising high school artist to pursue their passion at post secondary school following graduation. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Past recipients have gone to special effects schools, makeup schools, and even the Emily Carr University of Art and Design in Vancouver. Lisa Morrow, who works at the gallery, says there is no specific medium anyone has to pursue to be eligible for the scholarship, which is a large part of the fun.

“We’re always looking forward to see what comes through from the young people,” Morrow said.

Past recipients of the scholarship often go on to pursue successful art careers. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

To gather pieces for the auction, the gallery puts the call out to artists in the community for their works of size 8X8 or less. “That gives the artists an idea, and it keeps the works at a dimension that people can afford,” Morrow explained of the sizing choice.

“It’s really nice to have a handmade piece from someone local. If your favourite artist is here, we probably have it,” Morrow said.

