Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society inaugural market hopes to add to the community

The Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society held its inaugural market aimed at complimenting existing opportunities for artisans in the city.
The market took place at their Git Lach M’oon hall over the weekend and will be held every Sunday.
“What you see going on in Prince Rupert is that things are missing, they’re lacking,” said Joel Brown who is both the assistant and maintanence person for the society. “People have got to go to Terrace for things and on Sunday there’s not other types of community fairs [in Prince Rupert], except for the Moose Hall which has very short hours. So we thought we would try to duplicate something not in competition but to add to the community.”
Brown wants it to be a forum for the community to get together and hopes it will grow by the summer time with an outdoor market as well.
“Hopefully artisans that you would have to go to in Terrace you can eventually find here in Prince Rupert,” he said.
Anyone can get a table for a fee of $5 which will be increased to $10 for their next event. Brown said the fees cover intital promotional costs and will be used for the coffee club held in the building and other community engaement programming.
Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
