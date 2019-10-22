Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society inaugural market hopes to add to the community

Eleanor Watts sells two handmaid eagle hats to Naomi White (second from right) who bought them as a gift for her twin granddaughters as Elaine Hughes (right) and Brenda Laidely (centre) look at her materials also on sale. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Glenys Barker is selling her overload of jewelry along with some of her handmaid items with Bill Tucker. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Julie Lewis’ banana cream pies were just one of her many items baked from scratch. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Kelly Brown is selling a mix of Halloween costumes and cedar hats. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

The Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society held its inaugural market aimed at complimenting existing opportunities for artisans in the city.

The market took place at their Git Lach M’oon hall over the weekend and will be held every Sunday.

“What you see going on in Prince Rupert is that things are missing, they’re lacking,” said Joel Brown who is both the assistant and maintanence person for the society. “People have got to go to Terrace for things and on Sunday there’s not other types of community fairs [in Prince Rupert], except for the Moose Hall which has very short hours. So we thought we would try to duplicate something not in competition but to add to the community.”

Brown wants it to be a forum for the community to get together and hopes it will grow by the summer time with an outdoor market as well.

“Hopefully artisans that you would have to go to in Terrace you can eventually find here in Prince Rupert,” he said.

Anyone can get a table for a fee of $5 which will be increased to $10 for their next event. Brown said the fees cover intital promotional costs and will be used for the coffee club held in the building and other community engaement programming.

READ AND WATCH MORE: KAPS hoping to raise $20K in 50/50 Friday community bingo at Git Lach M’oon

READ MORE: Former Anchor Inn to be home to 46 low-income units

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Heart of Our City: Even kids can be a part of something big

Just Posted

Council Briefs: Cunningham puts “resident rate” for transportation on table

Councillor Adey concerned over RCMP’s lack of communication with public

Skeena-Bulkley Valley once again goes NDP

Smithers mayor Taylor Bachrach set to follow in Nathan Cullen’s footsteps

Security guard bitten, punched by patient at Terrace hospital

Violent incident one of many in Northwest B.C., nurses union says

Charles Hays boys are kings of the Northwest cross country zones

Prince Rupert’s team, and six individuals, qualify for provincials in Abbotsford

Trudeau has won the most seats — but not a majority. What happens next?

Trudeau will have to deal with some of the implications of Monday’s result

Play-by-play: Bachrach new MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, all 219 polls reported

Bachrach beats Conservative candidate Claire Rattée by more than 3,000

Horvat’s hat trick lifts Canucks to 5-2 win over Red Wings

First career three-goal game for Vancouver captain

Saanich Gulf-Islands’s Elizabeth May coy about leadership plans

The federal Green party leader talks possibility of running as MP without being leader

Estheticians can’t be forced to wax male genitals, B.C. tribunal rules

Langley transgender woman Jessica Yaniv was ordered to pay three salon owners $2,000 each

Two youth arrested in UBC carjacking at gunpoint, after being spotted in stolen Kia

‘A great deal of credit is due the alert person who called us,’ said North Vancouver Sgt. Peter DeVries

People’s Party of Canada’s anti-immigration views ‘didn’t resonate’ with voters: prof

Party was formed on anti-immigration, climate denying views in 2018

Investor alert: ‘Split games’ pyramid scheme circulating in B.C.

British Columbia Securities Commission issues warning about scheme selling virtual shares

Federal NDP may support B.C. with major projects, Carole James says

SkyTrain Surrey extension, Massey Tunnel need Ottawa’s help

‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

Scandals, social issues, racism defined 2019 federal election, SFU prof says

Most Read