New events added to 40th Seafest

Prince Rupert’s annual festival welcomes new activities to “the Way It Was”

The Captain Cook Sea Cadets will face the high seas — in cardboard — during the 40th annual Seafest.

Every year, the cadets have a mandatory seamanship competition, which usually includes model shipbuilding. Those models typically have been miniature, until now.

With their guests, the Smithers Babine core of Sea Cadets, the teams of two will put their seaworthy skills to the test as they race to build their lifesize boats. Their materials of choice? Your average cardboard, a plastic bag and duct tape. Visit them as they craft their vessels between 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, where you can learn some sailor’s knots, then see which cadets will sink or swim on Sunday.

Hans Siedemann, who won the fan favourite award at the 2016 Quick and Daring event, had some advice for the new sailors.

“Everything takes longer than you expect it will take, so try and come a little bit organized so you don’t have to make any decisions on the fly,” Siedemann said.

Joy Sundin of the Prince Rupert Special Events Society said it was the Sea Cadets of Prince Rupert who suggested the event. This year, no sponsor stepped forward to host the popular Quick and Daring race. The cadets may open the cardboard boat regatta to other young competitors next year, but Sundin said festival activities can be suggested and organized by any group.

WATCH MORE: This Week Podcast — Episode 88, with Joy Sundin and Bev Killbery

“The more events that people come forward with, the bigger festival we have. We’ve got some really different and cool ideas that are coming forward this year,” Sundin said.

The Rod and Gun Club will be hosting their first event at the summertime festival, including an airsoft target range for kids. Children can then get creative with Ecotrust’s “graffiti sea” wall complete with North Coast maps as fishers share their stories.

Also joining an old tradition is a new dunk tank built in Prince Rupert. The former tank was always rented from Terrace, but now Fisheries and Oceans Canada will operate the new tank on Saturday.

“I think it’s really neat because they do a lot. They’re going to have a look tank as well with all the local sea critters. That’s why we’re called Seafest,” Sundin said with a laugh.

READ MORE: Peter Witherly memorial concert to be held at Lester Centre

 


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
This Week Podcast — Episode 88

Just Posted

New events added to 40th Seafest

Prince Rupert’s annual festival welcomes new activities to “the Way It Was”

Mapping an electric vehicle charging network across northern B.C.

Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain named a member of Electric Vehicle Highway 16-97 advisory council

Gas shortage has reached Prince Rupert stations

Temporary pump closures in northern B.C. due to issues at Suncor refinery in Edmonton

CN Rail to invest $340M in B.C. in 2018

Upgrades to track infrastructure planned between Prince Rupert and Jasper

Peter Witherly memorial concert to be held at Lester Centre

Thirteen musical groups to perform in Prince Rupert on Friday, June 8

This Week Podcast — Episode 88

Prepping for the 40th Seafest in Prince Rupert, our hosts are joined by a special fishy guest

Alberta updates driver’s licences, adds iconic dinosaur

Remains of the Albertosaurus, a T.-rex-type predator from the late Cretaceous period, were first found in Alberta

511 overdose deaths in B.C. so far in 2018: Coroner

During the month of April, 124 people died across the province

Grade 10 student at B.C. high school dies from suspected overdose

A Vancouver Island school district is asking parents, guardians to speak with their children about drugs and alcohol

Funding grants available for off-road trail building

B.C.-based organizations can request up to $25,000 for new or upgraded off-road vehicle trails

Elderly man dies after falling from balcony at B.C. retirement home

RCMP say death not suspicious

B.C. cabinet approves multiple-choice voting referendum

Attorney General David Eby excludes himself from decision

Nation-to-nation approach is goal of Indigenous caucus after meeting with PM in B.C.

If the TMX is to be constructed, co-management is the way to go, says B.C. Indigenous Caucus

Hours-long police pursuit ends in arrests of two suspects in B.C. Interior

Suspects lead police on chase through Cariboo with RCMP helicopter in hot pursuit

Most Read