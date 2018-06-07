This Week Podcast — Episode 88

Prepping for the 40th Seafest in Prince Rupert, our hosts are joined by a special fishy guest

Joy Sundin and Bev Killbery join This Week Podcast for episode 88 to talk about the 40th annual Seafest in Prince Rupert. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

This Week Podcast is visited by a surprise Seafest guest and two of the organizers. Bev Killbery and Joy Sundin of the Special Events society tell us about the new activities and old traditions coming up this weekend.

Keili Bartlett and Shannon Lough talk about the top 5 news stories from the past week, including an MP asking the Prime Minister if he smokes pot, and CN refusing to create a pest management plan — mid-investigation.

Watch more episodes HERE.



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter