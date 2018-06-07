This Week Podcast — Episode 88

This Week Podcast is visited by a surprise Seafest guest and two of the organizers. Bev Killbery and Joy Sundin of the Special Events society tell us about the new activities and old traditions coming up this weekend.
Keili Bartlett and Shannon Lough talk about the top 5 news stories from the past week, including an MP asking the Prime Minister if he smokes pot, and CN refusing to create a pest management plan — mid-investigation.
newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter