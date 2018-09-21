Mr. “I’ll do it” given volunteer of the year honours by International Sailors Society

Morris Kaardal was presented with the International Sailor’s Society of Canada’s Volunteer of the Year award on Sept. 18. (Left to right) Prince Rupert Port Authority CEO Shaun Stevenson, Morris Kaardal, ISSC vice-chair Dave Charlton, Seafarers chairman Norm Craddock and Port Authority marine manager Bernie Egan. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

After spending the past 10 years helping to make sailors feel welcome and at home in Prince Rupert, Morris Kaardal wasn’t quite sure how to accept recognition for his efforts.

The International Sailors’ Society of Canada (ISSC) honoured Morris Kaardal with its 2018 Peter G Bernard Volunteer Award on Sept. 18 at the Prince Rupert Seafarers Mission. Kaardal was selected from nominations across Canada and was chosen for his time both as a volunteer and board member for Prince Rupert’s Seafarers Mission.

ISSC vice chair and Port of Prince Rupert harbour master Dave Charlton made the presentation.

“I’m still a little shocked,” said Kaardal after being presented with the award. “I had no idea it was going to be coming my way.”

The ISSC helps to organize and fund seafarer centres throughout Canada that provide support to sailors as they travel away from their homes. Facilities like Prince Rupert’s Seafarers Mission aim to improve the wellbeing of those sailors by providing chaplain services and internet so the sailors can communicate with their families.

“I think it’s a necessary thing,” Kaardal said. “If anyone doubts me, come here from 4-9 p.m. at night when the sailors are here and you can sure tell when these guys come in and they sit down and they just talk on their IPhones to their families.”

Volunteers like Kaardal help to facilitate this process, whether through providing transportation or local knowledge of the area to help those individuals feel more at home. Kaardal began working with the Prince Rupert Seafarers Mission when it started in 2007 and quickly earned the nickname “Mr. I’ll do it” for his consistently willing attitude.

“He has really been the man that will step up if anyone asks or if there is any need for contributions or any tasks,” said John Norman Craddock, chairman of Lighthouse Harbour Ministries in Prince Rupert. “It mean a great deal to us to see him recognized from a lot of people across the country.”



