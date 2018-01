The Islander Hall Society presented a $500 cheque to the Prince Rupert Seafarers’ Mission for ongoing operations. From left to right, Zetho Ante, chaplain at the Seafarers’ Mission, Andrew Decker with the Islander Hall Society, Norm Craddock, chairman for the Seafarers’ Mission, Madeline Craddock and Morris Kaardal. Since opening doors in 2012, the mission has seen 19,500 visitors. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)