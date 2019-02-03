Mah honoured for 48-years of service with auxiliary group

Josie Mah received her lifetime membership with the Prince Rupert Hospital Auxiliary group from the president Lila Pettersen. (Heather Bishop photo)

Mah has been an active member since 1971 when the new hospital opened up and still to this day has a shift at the hospital gift bar. All of the money raised by Josie and the rest of the group through the gift bar sales and annual events such as the Christmas bake sale stays in the community and is used to fund a wish list of items requested by the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital.

