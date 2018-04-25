Cardiac monitors for the hospital

Prince Rupert Hospital Auxiliary provided two new cardiac monitors to the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. (Janess Iverson photo)

Life saving equipment has upgraded the cardiac services at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital.

The Prince Rupert Auxiliary has purchased two new cardiac monitors, costing approximately $25,000. This equipment needs to be upgraded on a regular basis said Shelley Bondy, manager of the perioperative services at the hospital.

This piece of equipment enables continuous or intermittent monitoring of heart activity for assessment of the patient’s condition. The purchase replaces end-of-life equipment. One of the monitors is also used during endoscopy procedures for colon screening for cancer.

“I’m very grateful for all the work that the ladies do,” Bondy said of the auxiliary group.

