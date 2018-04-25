Prince Rupert Hospital Auxiliary provided two new cardiac monitors to the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. (Janess Iverson photo)

Cardiac monitors for the hospital

Prince Rupert Hospital Auxiliary purchased two $25,000 machines for the community

Life saving equipment has upgraded the cardiac services at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital.

The Prince Rupert Auxiliary has purchased two new cardiac monitors, costing approximately $25,000. This equipment needs to be upgraded on a regular basis said Shelley Bondy, manager of the perioperative services at the hospital.

This piece of equipment enables continuous or intermittent monitoring of heart activity for assessment of the patient’s condition. The purchase replaces end-of-life equipment. One of the monitors is also used during endoscopy procedures for colon screening for cancer.

“I’m very grateful for all the work that the ladies do,” Bondy said of the auxiliary group.

READ MORE: Rupert’s new ultrasound means less travel for medical services


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. man charged with litany of drug charges in cross-border smuggling operation
Next story
If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

Just Posted

Prince Rupert officer charged after striking pedestrian makes first court appearance

Cpl. Jeff Easingwood’s next appearance will be June 6 2018

Cardiac monitors for the hospital

Prince Rupert Hospital Auxiliary purchased two $25,000 machines for the community

North Coast schools get a failing grade in Fraser Institute report

Ranking doesn’t reflect areas where students are strong, says School District 52 superintendent

Prince Rupert gymnastics scores in Kitimat

The club received multiple medals in all three of the Junior Olympic categories

RCMP briefs: youth arrested for arson, man arrested for assault at restaurant

Prince Rupert police files from April 16-22

Prince Rupert’s first adaptive hiking program launched

Kaien Coastal Riders have secured a TrailRider to make the North Coast outdoors more accessible

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Municipal election loophole will be fixed, premier says

Union, corporate donations still allowed for slate party ‘operational’ needs

Cat found stuffed in box in Dumpster in northeastern B.C.

Still alive, cat was found near Dawson Creek restrained with zip ties, legs forced behind neck

Fears prompt feds to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Wire-bristle safety fears prompt Ottawa to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Don’t forget about women left to sweep up shards of glass ceiling, W7 urges G7

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau champions gender equality at the G7 he is being asked to raise the concerns of marginalized women

Canadian air travel industry fears pilot flight-time limits will go too far

Air carriers urge feds to slow down flight-time limits for sleepy pilots

Most Read