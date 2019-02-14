Joy Sundin is stepping down as the community festival organizer for Prince Rupert Special Events Society after 20 years. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Joy Sundin steps down from festival coordinator role

After 20 years coordinating festivals with Prince Rupert Special Events, Sundin is passing the torch

For more than 20 years, Joy Sundin has been at the helm for the city’s most popular festivals, and this year she is taking a step down.

From Seafest to Winterfest, Sundin has steered the organizing committee at Prince Rupert Special Events Society as the community festival coordinator. This month, her job was posted.

“I just thought after 20 years we could have someone else with different perspectives and new ideas. I’m just happy to have the legacy carry on, to get someone in the position who has all the desired skills and abilities and can definitely meet up to all the aspects of what it takes,” Sundin said.

When asked what it takes to organize Seafest, for example, she said lots of energy and staying calm under pressure. At times there are 18-hour days, but it’s only full on for two to three months before the festivals. It’s a part-time gig, with summers and autumn off.

“I’ve learned that I have very resilient children. They were with me the whole way, and my husband too. It’s just enriched my life, my schooling and background,” Sundin said. “It just enriches your life. You make many great friends and acquaintances in the community.”

One of Sundin’s friends, and fellow special events volunteer, Bev Killbery wants one thing to be clear: “We’re not letting her go.”

“Joy is continuing on, she’s not really retiring. We’re looking for a festival coordinator. There’s still all the society business that Joy is going to be handling,” Killbery said.

The two are currently planning Children’s Festival for Saturday, March 2. But after, Sundin will train and mentor the new festival coordinator who will take over the 41st annual Seafest from June 7-9.

RELATED: Yellow submarine takes first in Seafest 2018 parade

“We need someone who can do the organizational part, but someone who also has the passion of putting it on and wants to see these events continue in the community. If we can’t coordinate that it’s going to fall by the wayside,” Killbery said.

The 27-year-old society is also looking for new board members, full of passion and energy. On Thursday, Feb. 21, from 7-9 p.m. Prince Rupert Special Events Society is holding its Annual General Meeting Thursday. In the press release, the society notes: “The events are in jeopardy of collapsing if the interest is not there from the community.”

Killbery is hoping that businesses and residents step it up this year to avoid losing these important festivals.

“Seafest is the biggest one that brings tourists in from all along the corridor. Economically it’s good, socially it’s good, and if we get the trifecta, and get the weather to cooperate, it’s awesome,” she said.

This year’s Seafest theme is the Happy Pirates of the Pacific. The pirate theme has been tossed around before but the society thought it was too negative, hence why this year they’re going with ‘Happy Pirates’.

“Everybody we mentioned it to is so excited to build a float depicting that,” Sundin said.

She’s proud of what she’s created for the community, and while it’s difficult to step back, she said she’s ready to have a bit more time to play.

The festival coordinator job posting is available until Feb. 21.

READ MORE: Heart of Our City — Joy Sundin, the fuse to the festivals

