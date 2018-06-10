Ciara Fisher Boyd tries spinning a plate on her finger at the Seafest parade. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Yellow submarine takes first in Seafest 2018 parade

Video and photos from the two hour parade that filled Prince Rupert’s streets

With the theme “The Way It Was” — celebrating 40 years of Seafest in Prince — the top prized float went to CityWest’s yellow submarine.

There was an incredible turnout for the parade this year with 48 floats in total. The floats were decorated by First Nations, businesses, volunteer societies, student musicians, and dancers. In total, the parade took approximately two hours to roll through the city’s downtown district.

The parade was put on by the Prince Rupert Special Events Society and many volunteers from the community.

Below are highlights and photos from Saturday, June 9, at Seafest.

READ MORE: Best of Seafest 2017

READ MORE: New events added to 40th Seafest

 

Eva Clayton, president of the Nisga’a Lisims Government in the Seafest parade.(Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Second place went to the Friendship Centre of Prince Rupert’s float. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

(Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Soap box derby. (Steve Milum photo)

Community concert honours Peter Witherly’s legacy

