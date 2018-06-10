Yellow submarine takes first in Seafest 2018 parade

With the theme “The Way It Was” — celebrating 40 years of Seafest in Prince — the top prized float went to CityWest’s yellow submarine.
There was an incredible turnout for the parade this year with 48 floats in total. The floats were decorated by First Nations, businesses, volunteer societies, student musicians, and dancers. In total, the parade took approximately two hours to roll through the city’s downtown district.
The parade was put on by the Prince Rupert Special Events Society and many volunteers from the community.
Below are highlights and photos from Saturday, June 9, at Seafest.
