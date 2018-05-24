Islanders donate $2,000 to annual Charity Golf Scramble

Seventh golf scramble in Prince Rupert will be May 26

Chairman of the Islander Hall Society, Terry Sawka, presents $2,000 to the seventh annual Charity Golf Scramble. Tianna Farrington accepted the cheque, which will purchase equipment for orthopaedic surgeon Dr. S.A. Smith in Prince Rupert. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

As the annual Edward Jones Charity Golf Scramble gets in full swing May 26, the Islander Hall Society hopes a recent donation will go a long way.

READ MORE: Season opening scramble

A few weeks before the fundraiser, the chairman of the Islander Hall Society, Terry Sawka, presented $2,000 to the seventh annual Charity Golf Scramble. Tianna Farrington accepted the cheque, which will purchase equipment for orthopaedic surgeon Dr. S.A. Smith in Prince Rupert.