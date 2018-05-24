Chairman of the Islander Hall Society, Terry Sawka, presents $2,000 to the seventh annual Charity Golf Scramble. Tianna Farrington accepted the cheque, which will purchase equipment for orthopaedic surgeon Dr. S.A. Smith in Prince Rupert. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Islanders donate $2,000 to annual Charity Golf Scramble

Seventh golf scramble in Prince Rupert will be May 26

As the annual Edward Jones Charity Golf Scramble gets in full swing May 26, the Islander Hall Society hopes a recent donation will go a long way.

READ MORE: Season opening scramble

A few weeks before the fundraiser, the chairman of the Islander Hall Society, Terry Sawka, presented $2,000 to the seventh annual Charity Golf Scramble. Tianna Farrington accepted the cheque, which will purchase equipment for orthopaedic surgeon Dr. S.A. Smith in Prince Rupert.

READ MORE: Edward Jones sets bar high in scramble

