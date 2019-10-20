Heart of Our City: Even kids can be a part of something big

A dozen kids follow Aisa Smithanik down the street like a flock of chicks following a mama turkey.
They are going door to door delivering and then picking up grocery bags full of canned foods for the hungry.
Smithanik is the local co-ordinator for the B.C. Thanksgiving food drive, a community event held province-wide to collect donations in late September for the food bank.
Smithanik started her new role in the organization last year but has been involved since she moved to Rupert seven years prior.
This is the eighth year Prince Rupert has been participating in the province-wide food drive, so Smithanik has been there almost since the very beginning.
Julie Slogan held the co-ordinator role until she passed the baton to Smithanik who continues to elevate the work.
The role is much more than a two-day event that entails a lot of behind-the-scenes work.
