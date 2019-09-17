Thanksgiving Food Drive looking for donations from Rupert and Port Edward this weekend

Students from Roosevelt Park and Annunciation school helped label 4,500 donation bags for Prince Rupert’s Thanksgiving Food Drive.
Members of the community are expected to see the bags at their doorstep over the weekend which they can fill to the brim with non-perishable foods.
All food will go directly to the local food bank and given to those in need. If residents wish to donate they simply must leave their filled bags by their front doors by 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 21.
Some of the most popular items at the food bank are canned tuna, canned soups, canned pasta and canned beans.
Thirty families volunteered with the drive this year allowing them to cover all of Prince Rupert and Port Edward.
Last year the drive saw a record year, collecting about 6,700 lbs of food — the equivalent weight of 445 turkeys — beating their 2015 record of 5,200 lbs.
This year, the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive will be celebrating its 10 year anniversary. Prince Rupert joined in the initiative two years after its inception.
Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
