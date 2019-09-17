Thanksgiving Food Drive looking for donations from Rupert and Port Edward this weekend

With 30 families volunteering this year the food drive can cover both municipalities

Aisa Smithanik, local coordinator for the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive, and her daughter Ainsley Smithanik are hoping to pick up bags full of food donations over the weekend. Residents in Prince Rupert and Port Edward will find bags by their front doors which they can fill with non-perishable foods and leave them for pick-up, by Sept. 21 at 9:30 a.m. All food will go directly to the local food bank. (photo Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Students from Roosevelt Park and Annunciation school helped label 4,500 donation bags for Prince Rupert’s Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Members of the community are expected to see the bags at their doorstep over the weekend which they can fill to the brim with non-perishable foods.

All food will go directly to the local food bank and given to those in need. If residents wish to donate they simply must leave their filled bags by their front doors by 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 21.

Some of the most popular items at the food bank are canned tuna, canned soups, canned pasta and canned beans.

Thirty families volunteered with the drive this year allowing them to cover all of Prince Rupert and Port Edward.

Last year the drive saw a record year, collecting about 6,700 lbs of food — the equivalent weight of 445 turkeys — beating their 2015 record of 5,200 lbs.

This year, the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive will be celebrating its 10 year anniversary. Prince Rupert joined in the initiative two years after its inception.

A student helping Mr. Deep to label bags for the Thanksgiving Food Drive. (photo courtesy of Aisa Smithanik)