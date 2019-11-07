The 2019 Harley Riders Toy Run netted 121 toys that will go to local children in time for Christmas. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Harley Riders secure hefty holiday haul

Salvation Army the beneficiary of donation that will bring hundreds of toys to local kids

The final numbers are in, and it’s another five-figure donation to the Salvation Army as a result of this year’s Harley Riders Toy Run.

The Harley Riders presented a $10,000 cheque to the organization on Oct. 5, matching last year’s donation. 121 toys were also gathered during the September event.

Lt. Sabrina Silvey of the Salvation Army estimates that the organization will be able to produce more than 600 toy hampers this holidy season — made up of the donated toys along with ones the Salvation Army can purchase with the donation — that should help around 1,600 people in need.

Those interested can sign up for a toy hamper at the Salvation Army at 25 Grenville Ct. between Nov. 19-22. Hampers will be distributed Dec. 19-20, just in time for Christmas.

Harley Riders president Chris Rose presents Lt. Sabrina Silvey of the Salvation Army with a cheque for $10,000, to be used for toy hampers during the holiday season. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

