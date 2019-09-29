STORY, PHOTOS & VIDEO: Harley Riders haul in donations during annual Toy Run

Sharanjit Singh and his son Sahibjot taking part in their first Toy Run upon Sharanjit’s custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Riders gathered at the Salvation Army for the start of the Toy Run. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Many of the bikes were donned with toys that will be donated to the Salvation Army. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Anthony Katzel and his riding partner Simba are all dressed up for the ride. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Chris Rose with his motorcycle, featuring a custom paint job. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) The first stop on the ride was Port Edward, where the local volunteer fire department held a barbecue for the riders. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Patches of the Harley Riders Toy Run. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Patches of the Harley Riders Toy Run. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Nickolas and Rowan already have the biker look down, but will need a few more years before they can climb into the driver’s seat. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Kicking up your feet on the open road of Highway 16. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) After a tour of Port Edward, it was time to head back to Prince Rupert to close out the day. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

More than 100 riders turned up on a sunny Saturday afternoon to take part in the 38 annual Harley Riders Toy Run.

Taking place along the roads of Prince Rupert and Port Edward, the event raises money and toys for the Salvation Army in anticipation of the Christmas season. The ride is one of the biggest boosts of the year for the charity organization, last year donating $10,000 and more than 360 toys as a result of the day.

“It’s for the kids,” Kathy Yamamoto, road captain for the event, said. “We want the kids to see all the bikes, they get excited,” she explained of her route choice, meant to maximize visibility of the convoy throughout town.

Bikers came from all along Highway 16, including Terrace, Kitimat, Houston and Smithers. Following the opening gathering at the Prince Rupert Salvation Army, the group did a tour of town before making the trip over to Port Edward for a barbecue hosted by the local volunteer fire department.

“We wanted to do a charity where it was close to home,” Jason Giesbrecht, fire chief of the Port Edward Volunteer Fire Department, said about the importance of the event to the department and the community.

“Everything is staying within this area. The Harley Riders had been doing this for some time, so we thought why don’t we start barbecuing, and have one of the stops along the way,” Giesbrecht said.

After a bowl of chili, homemade from volunteer firefighter Rob Spillett, and a hamburger and smoky, the riders were back on the highway to return to Prince Rupert. The day ended with a party at Seal Cove Pub, featuring live music and prizes to cap off the day.

