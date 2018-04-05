Madison Beckwith also won the Easter colouring contest for 9-12 age category. (Meaghan Proteau / The Northern View)

Easter colouring contest winners

With more than 50 entries, the Easter Bunny colouring page was a hit with kids in Prince Rupert

There were over 50 entries for the Northern View’s Easter colouring contest.

After careful consideration the three winners were: Libby Coolin (4 and under), Linden Flanagan (ages 5-8) and Madison Beckwith (9-12 age category).

The carefully coloured Easter Bunnies are still up at the office on Fraser Street. If you’d like to collect your art, come by the office.

FOR MORE: Easter Bunny leaves hundreds of eggs for the kids of Prince Rupert


Linden Flanagan with her gift basket after winning the Northern View’s Easter colouring contest. (Meaghan Proteau / The Northern View)

Libby Coolin with her gift basket after winning the Northern View’s Easter colouring contest. (Meaghan Proteau / The Northern View)

