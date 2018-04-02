Easter Bunny leaves hundreds of eggs for the kids of Prince Rupert

On March 31, the annual Easter egg hunt at Mariners Park was over in a flash

Two-year-old Ava Flower proudly holds her one egg from the 2018 Easter egg hunt at Mariners Park. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

In a matter of minutes, all of the eggs the Easter Bunny brought to Prince Rupert were in baskets. Kids of all ages quickly discovered the colourful treats hidden in Mariners Park on March 31.

“About a minute” is all it took for small hands to find the goods, 13-year-old Kiran Dias said at the park.

Dias, who was helping the Rotary Club collect the remnants of plastic eggs, said it looked like all of the kids were having fun.

Gurvir Gill said he found 54 eggs. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Kiran Dias was one of the many Rotary volunteers who helped the Easter Bunny with the 2018 egg hunt. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)