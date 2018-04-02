Two-year-old Ava Flower proudly holds her one egg from the 2018 Easter egg hunt at Mariners Park. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Easter Bunny leaves hundreds of eggs for the kids of Prince Rupert

On March 31, the annual Easter egg hunt at Mariners Park was over in a flash

In a matter of minutes, all of the eggs the Easter Bunny brought to Prince Rupert were in baskets. Kids of all ages quickly discovered the colourful treats hidden in Mariners Park on March 31.

READ MORE: Animals hopping for Easter

“About a minute” is all it took for small hands to find the goods, 13-year-old Kiran Dias said at the park.

Dias, who was helping the Rotary Club collect the remnants of plastic eggs, said it looked like all of the kids were having fun.

WATCH MORE: B.C. celebrates Easter


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Gurvir Gill said he found 54 eggs. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Kiran Dias was one of the many Rotary volunteers who helped the Easter Bunny with the 2018 egg hunt. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Ossie Griesbach counts his three eggs at the end of the hunt. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Previous story
Heart of Our City: Derry Bott’s journey from pew to pulpit

Just Posted

More than 45 elementary students experience skiing at Shames

Lax Kxeen and Port Edward elementary students hit the slopes on March 26

Heart of Our City: Derry Bott’s journey from pew to pulpit

The minister serves Prince Rupert in more ways than one

New halibut restrictions will start April 1

Fisheries and Oceans Canada released the restrictions on the recreational fishery for 2018

First game of Major Midget playoffs ends in a loss for Cariboo Cougars

Rupertite Brett Fudger should be proud of his game, coach Tyler Brough said

Vopak investigates terminal development on Ridley Island

Port of Prince Rupert says the project for liquid bulk cargoes is in the concept development stage

Easter Bunny leaves hundreds of eggs for the kids of Prince Rupert

On March 31, the annual Easter egg hunt at Mariners Park was over in a flash

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

The thorny office politics of a shared fridge

Tale of missing fried rice sheds light on office politics and fridge etiquette

Teen trapped in Los Angles pipe for 12 hours

Rescuers managed to save the teen after he fell down a drainage pipe

Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo on the list

B.C., Ottawa sign $4.1-billion transportation and infrastructure deal

More than half the money will fund transportation throughout the province

Rental home features mould and ‘rat poo’

Fraser Valley man horrified after viewing house for rent

The battle to exempt medicinal cannabis from excise taxes

Medical marijuana users set lobbying push on federal cannabis tax proposal

Up to 30 people possibly exposed to a used needle at Toronto health fair

According to a doctor needles were not consistently changed between clients

Most Read

  • Easter Bunny leaves hundreds of eggs for the kids of Prince Rupert

    On March 31, the annual Easter egg hunt at Mariners Park was over in a flash