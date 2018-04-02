Two-year-old Ava Flower proudly holds her one egg from the 2018 Easter egg hunt at Mariners Park. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)
Easter Bunny leaves hundreds of eggs for the kids of Prince Rupert
On March 31, the annual Easter egg hunt at Mariners Park was over in a flash
In a matter of minutes, all of the eggs the Easter Bunny brought to Prince Rupert were in baskets. Kids of all ages quickly discovered the colourful treats hidden in Mariners Park on March 31.
“About a minute” is all it took for small hands to find the goods, 13-year-old Kiran Dias said at the park.
Dias, who was helping the Rotary Club collect the remnants of plastic eggs, said it looked like all of the kids were having fun.
Gurvir Gill said he found 54 eggs. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)
Kiran Dias was one of the many Rotary volunteers who helped the Easter Bunny with the 2018 egg hunt. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)
Ossie Griesbach counts his three eggs at the end of the hunt. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)