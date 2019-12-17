Dance Academy of Prince Rupert tip toe their way toward Christmas

DAPR put on their annual Christmas showcase at the Lester Centre of the Arts

The Dance Academy of Prince Rupert put on their annual Christmas showcase over the weekend.

The first piece was a nine-minute rendering of the 85 minute long ballet The Nutcracker directed by ballet instructor Shannon Vallee, presented by the senior and Grade 5 ballet classes. After that was an array of musical theatre, jazz, hip hop, more ballet, acrobatics and tap on display. The performances were a compilation of all the work the students have been doing since September.

This is the fourth year in a row DAPR has put on their Christmas demonstration at the Lester Centre of the Arts.

“We used to have demonstrations for the parents in the studio and then we decided it was a lot nicer to make it into a full show so the parents can visually see all their children on stage. The kids just love getting dressed up and it just makes for a nicer pre-Christmas celebration, said Teresa Mackereth, director of the Dance Academy of Prince Rupert. “It’s just tradition at the school now.”

