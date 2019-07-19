The Fortnite dance workshop gets ready to perform their hip hop style moves for the crowd. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Everybody off the bus! Fortnite dance craze comes to Prince Rupert

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert wraps up summer dance camps with nod to video game phenomenon

If your kid has been seen busting out what appear to be strange dance moves in the past two years, there’s a good chance they are taking notes from the wildly popular video game Fortnite.

On July 19, kids got to finesse their running man, shoot, ride the pony, and more in a Dance Academy of Prince Rupert (DAPR) workshop dedicated entirely to the in-game rhythms.

“There was a lot of demand for putting those steps into dances,” Meghan MacRae, dance instructor at DAPR, explained. “It’s very trendy right now and the kids love performing it.”

“I have fun learning things like that too,” MacRae added.

The two hour workshop had a hip hop focus in keeping with the up tempo moves of the game. At the end, the class put on a performance for their parents and family members.

Relatives gathered on stage to cheer on their junior dancers. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“It was a lot of fun, the kids had so much good energy,” MacRae said. “I thought it was a really fun experience to do something that’s trendy. It was very different and I’d like to do more things like this in the future.”

Earlier in the week MacRae had led a workshop focused on musical theatre. The Broadway workshop spent three days working on their musical skills, culminating with a performance of “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile” from the musical Annie.

The Broadway Bound workshop learned musical theatre skills during the week before performing a song from the musical Annie. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

READ MORE: VIDEO: Smiles all around at Dance Academy of Prince Rupert

From July 8-12 DAPR also held a mini dance camp that taught the fundamentals of the sport, including jazz, ballet and tumbling.

MacRae had glowing reviews for all the kids that came through her workshops.

“The kids were awesome. They were very well behaved and very polite,” she said. “They were working very hard and they were having fun. I feel like they learned things very quickly in a very short amount of time, and I was very impressed and I’m very proud.”

READ MORE: Get on Your Feet! Prince Rupert’s youngest and finest dancers show off their talent

Most Read