Carrying the cross in the inaugural Walk of Sorrows

One-hundred participants from eight Christian denominations in Prince Rupert joined in the walk

Members of various Christian churches took part in the inaugural “Walk of Sorrows” in Prince Rupert on Good Friday, March 30. In this photo, the participants stopped in front of where the Japanese cherry tree had been removed on March 23. (Fr. Terry Brock photo)

Carrying a large wooden cross, members of various Christian churches took part in Prince Rupert’s inaugural Walk of Sorrows.

The procession began and ended at the cenotaph on Good Friday, March 30. Father Terry Brock, from the Annunciation Parish, said approximately 100 participants from eight Christian denominations joined the Walk of Sorrows.

There were fourteen stops along Second Avenue West and Third Avenue West. At each stop, one of the Prince Rupert ministers would read a verse of scripture and a verse to the tune of “Were you there when they crucified my Lord?” Everyone would sing along as they moved onto the next stop.

The walk took place at 1 p.m. and ended around 1:40 p.m.

“This was advertised as a ‘rain or shine’ event but thankfully ‘shine’ it was!” Father Brock said in an email.



