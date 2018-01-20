Christians unite for one service in Rupert

Father Terry Brock is hoping to unite all of Prince Rupert’s Christians under one roof for one night

For one night, Christians from all the churches in the city are invited to share their faith under one roof.

“Anyone who wants to see unity among the churches are welcome,” said Father Terry Brock of the Annunciation Catholic Church. He moved to Prince Rupert two years ago from Terrace and has wanted to host such an event.

He said all are invited on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Annunciation Catholic Church where there will be music, prayer, a simple service with a few scriptures.

Pastors and parishioners from the Salvation Army, the Fellowship Baptist Church, St. Andrew’s Anglican Cathedral, the United Church and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will come together to one venue.

This will be the first time Pastor Diana Edis from the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church has experienced a worship service with this intent.

“We may have differences in depth of theology but we worship the same God just in different ways. This helps draw us together in our inward prayers and outward prayers,” she said.

“Wer’e excited to get a good many people from St. Paul’s of course.”



