Father Terry Brock of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Prince Rupert is starting a Christian unity night. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Christians unite for one service in Rupert

Father Terry Brock is hoping to unite all of Prince Rupert’s Christians under one roof for one night

For one night, Christians from all the churches in the city are invited to share their faith under one roof.

“Anyone who wants to see unity among the churches are welcome,” said Father Terry Brock of the Annunciation Catholic Church. He moved to Prince Rupert two years ago from Terrace and has wanted to host such an event.

He said all are invited on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Annunciation Catholic Church where there will be music, prayer, a simple service with a few scriptures.

READ MORE: A new husband-and-wife duo take the Salvation Army reins

Pastors and parishioners from the Salvation Army, the Fellowship Baptist Church, St. Andrew’s Anglican Cathedral, the United Church and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will come together to one venue.

This will be the first time Pastor Diana Edis from the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church has experienced a worship service with this intent.

“We may have differences in depth of theology but we worship the same God just in different ways. This helps draw us together in our inward prayers and outward prayers,” she said.

“Wer’e excited to get a good many people from St. Paul’s of course.”


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
B.C. woman who forged husband’s will gets house arrest

Princeton Judge says Odelle Simmons did not benefit from her crime

Women’s movement has come a long way since march on Washington: Activists

Vancouver one of several cities hosting event on anniversary of historic Women’s March on Washington

Liberals’ 2-year infrastructure plan set to take 5: documents

Government says 793 projects totalling $1.8 billion in federal funds have been granted extensions

Workers shouldn’t be used as ‘pawns’ in minimum wage fight: Wynne

Comments from Kathleen Wynne after demonstrators rallied outside Tim Hortons locations across Canada

John ‘Chick’ Webster, believed to be oldest living former NHL player, dies

Webster died Thursday at his home in Mattawa, Ont., where he had resided since 1969

World’s fastest log car made in B.C. sells for $350,000 US

Cedar Rocket auctioned off three times at Barrett-Jackson Co., netting $350,000 US for veterans

Bad timing: Shutdown spoils Trump’s one-year festivities

Trump spends day trying to hash out a deal with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

