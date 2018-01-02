The annual Polar Bear Swim at Rushbrook Floats. (Phuong Nguyen photo)

Brave swimmers take the polar plunge

Rupertites met at Rushbrook Floats for the annual Polar Bear Swim on Jan. 1. 2018

With temperatures hovering at 2 degrees above zero, a group of daring Rupertites took the plunge on New Year’s Day 2018.

However, the Polar Bear Swim 2017 was much chillier with temperatures at -9 degrees below zero, according to Environment Canada’s records.

Rupert runners started their year off with a group run to Rushbrook Floats to watch the Polar Bear Swim. (Phuong Nguyen photo)

Rupert Runner’s also organized a group run to kick start the year on Jan. 1, with the route ending at Rushbook Floats to watch the swimmers take the frigid dip at 1 p.m.

This year, Prince Rupert Special Events and the Rotary Club served hot chocolate and treats for participants and viewers. The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue remained close just in case assistance was needed. The crew also posted a live video of the event.

