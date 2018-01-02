“To successfully run the 2018 learn to run program and to do my first year as director of the Skeena River Relay.” Crystal Sawatzky

What is your running resolution?

The Northern View asked runners at the Xmas Fun Run what their 2018 goals are


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

“To run 10km.” Dr. John Croft

Previous story
In Our Opinion: Out with the old

Just Posted

Year in Review: August

Lou Lemire camp returns, Lou Lemire camp returns for tenth year

Sports in Review: July 2017

Rupert Swimmers medal at B.C. Special Olympics, CIHL shrinks to five teams and more

Year in Review: July 2017

The city becomes the involuntary owner of Watson Island, Pacific NorthWest LNG pulls out

17-pound catch wins first place at the 25th Blue Knuckle Derby

Stephan Kristmanson won $1,200 for his salmon at the annual Prince Rupert derby

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

Alberta’s carbon tax jumps

Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook

2018: Battleground year for B.C. chiefs

2018 is being called a battleground in a New Year’s Day Statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

First Canadian New Year’s babies delivered at the stroke of midnight

‘It’s a tie!’: Toronto welcomes two New Year’s babies born at midnight

Canadian pilot killed in seaplane crash

A prominent UK CEO and Canadian pilot were victims of Australia seaplane crash

Power still out to 3,000 following ice storms in Fraser Valley

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity to 3,000 following ice storms

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

It’s a girl! The BC Government announces B.C.’s first baby of 2018 was born in Surrey

Most Read