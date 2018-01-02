What is your running resolution?

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
The Northern View asked runners at the Xmas Fun Run what their 2018 goals are
shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Rupert Swimmers medal at B.C. Special Olympics, CIHL shrinks to five teams and more
The city becomes the involuntary owner of Watson Island, Pacific NorthWest LNG pulls out
Stephan Kristmanson won $1,200 for his salmon at the annual Prince Rupert derby
A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention
Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook
2018 is being called a battleground in a New Year’s Day Statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip
‘It’s a tie!’: Toronto welcomes two New Year’s babies born at midnight
A prominent UK CEO and Canadian pilot were victims of Australia seaplane crash
BC Hydro still working to restore electricity to 3,000 following ice storms
10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash
It’s a girl! The BC Government announces B.C.’s first baby of 2018 was born in Surrey