Jessica Carew, a support worker at the North Coast Transition Society, is helping put on their first art show, which will explore addiction. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Art exhibit to explore addiction in Prince Rupert

North Coast Transition Society asks community to submit art by Oct. 30

A new art show coming this fall hopes to shine a light on how addiction affects people in Prince Rupert.

The North Coast Transition Society (NCTS) is hosting its first exhibit asking what addiction means to you.

“We see a lot of addiction coming through the North Coast Transition Society and we see the impact of addiction within the community. We wanted to bring awareness to addiction and people’s experiences of addiction here in Prince Rupert,” said Jessica Carew, the supportive recovery and women’s outreach worker at NCTS.

READ MORE: Music, art and rain for 2018 Digby Island Art Show

Once a week, the supportive recovery program hosts a support group and often incorporates art into their sessions.

“Art is a very therapeutic way to express yourself. Through art, people are able to express themselves in ways they might not able to do verbally or with words,” Carew said.

Like each piece of artwork, Carew said experiences with addiction are all different.

NCTS has already begun receiving art for the show. So far, it’s all paintings by people currently in recovery. The submissions are open to all kinds of art, including poetry, songs, dance, sculptures and carvings, and funding for materials is available for people who cannot get their own.

The show will be on Nov. 9 in the front lobby of the Lester Centre. Submissions can be dropped off at the Transition House in the office before Oct. 30. Carew can answer any questions at 250-627-8959 ext. 27.

READ MORE: Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastic on B.C. shores


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
This Week Podcast — Episode 104

Just Posted

Art exhibit to explore addiction in Prince Rupert

North Coast Transition Society asks community to submit art by Oct. 30

Vopak hosts open house

Rupertites had an opportunity to ask questions and get feedback on the project Sept. 26

Roosevelt elementary students learn with a hop, skip and jump

An interactive path on the school’s hallway helps students focus better in class

Candidates forum and debate set for Oct. 1

Rupertites will meet and hear from the eight candidates vying for council seats

Rampage kicking off the season

Sports lineup for this week

This Week Podcast — Episode 104

Hear from Prince Rupert’s newly acclaimed Mayor Lee Brain about his vision for the future

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

New B.C. sex doll brothel only a ‘novelty,’ prof says

Vancouver company’s dolls more akin to ‘a very expensive fleshlight,’ according to UBC author

Texting is just as hurtful as face-to-face convos, says new study

A new study from UBC Okanagan says texting can have harmful effects.

New in-depth report sheds light on who in B.C. is dying of drug overdoses

Coroner’s report includes information such as marital status, employment status and housing situation

B.C. carbon tax now costs more than natural gas it is charged on

Price slump continues as hopes raised for LNG exports

Philpott defends Indigenous healing lodges amid controversy over Stafford killer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Stafford’s father expressing outrage over decision

New Amazon warehouse will bring 700 jobs to B.C.

450,000 square foot facility to be built on Tsawwassen First Nation lands

Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight to detail assault allegations

Blasey Ford described receiving outpouring of support from people ‘in every state of this country’

Most Read