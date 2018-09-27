Art exhibit to explore addiction in Prince Rupert

Jessica Carew, a support worker at the North Coast Transition Society, is helping put on their first art show, which will explore addiction. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

A new art show coming this fall hopes to shine a light on how addiction affects people in Prince Rupert.

The North Coast Transition Society (NCTS) is hosting its first exhibit asking what addiction means to you.

“We see a lot of addiction coming through the North Coast Transition Society and we see the impact of addiction within the community. We wanted to bring awareness to addiction and people’s experiences of addiction here in Prince Rupert,” said Jessica Carew, the supportive recovery and women’s outreach worker at NCTS.

READ MORE: Music, art and rain for 2018 Digby Island Art Show

Once a week, the supportive recovery program hosts a support group and often incorporates art into their sessions.

“Art is a very therapeutic way to express yourself. Through art, people are able to express themselves in ways they might not able to do verbally or with words,” Carew said.

Like each piece of artwork, Carew said experiences with addiction are all different.

NCTS has already begun receiving art for the show. So far, it’s all paintings by people currently in recovery. The submissions are open to all kinds of art, including poetry, songs, dance, sculptures and carvings, and funding for materials is available for people who cannot get their own.

The show will be on Nov. 9 in the front lobby of the Lester Centre. Submissions can be dropped off at the Transition House in the office before Oct. 30. Carew can answer any questions at 250-627-8959 ext. 27.

READ MORE: Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastic on B.C. shores



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter