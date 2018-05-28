Despite the heavy rain, Prince Rupert residents took the Adventure Tours ferry over to Dodge Cove for the day to experience the Digby Island Art Show. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Music, art and rain for 2018 Digby Island Art Show

Despite soggy conditions, many people came to tour Dodge Cove for the annual community event

No, the Digby Island Art Show wasn’t cancelled despite buckets of rain falling from the sky. The small coastal community pulled together a network of tarps and tents for its annual event, welcoming Prince Rupert residents to explore the eclectic mix of art, chow down on some chili, and listen to live music.

At noon, a few dozen folks hopped on the bright yellow Inside Passage vessel by Prince Rupert Adventure Tours for the ride over to Dodge Cove on Sunday, May 27. When they arrived, there was food cooking on the BBQ outside the community centre, inside was a warm room filled with art to tour and artists to meet.

Dodge Cove resident Cay Hülsen handled the food outside, a pleasant addition to this year’s event.

“Local residents present their art work, could be photographer, paintings, or maybe a poem, everything is there. We encourage all these people to come over and have a wonderful day walking and enjoying their time in our little community,” he said with a giant grin under his moustache.

After everyone settled in, and a few explored the trails on the island, people congregated to the stage area covered by a massive tarp.

First up was Lance Clark and Jave Foster, then Vancouver folk singer Luke Wallace strummed a few of his latest original tunes followed by local duo Frances and Sarah.

Dodge Cove resident and jeweller, Des Nobles, works with a belt buckle at the Digby Island Art Show. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Dodge Cove resident, Cay Hülsen, works the BBQ and food stand at the Digby Island Art Show. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Lance Clark rocks out with Jave Foster at the Digby Island Art Show. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

A massive tarp was set up over the stage to allow musicians to perform during the torrential rain at the Digby Island Art Show. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Lance Clark rocks out with Jave Foster at the Digby Island Art Show. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Vancouver musician Luke Wallace came to perform at the Digby Island Art Show. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

