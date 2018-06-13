An aerial view of northern B.C.’s port city

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Video from inside an Inland Air Charter seaplane on Prince Rupert’s Seafest Sunday
GDC plans to build largest plant of its kind in North America and ship to Asia from Prince Rupert.
Suncor’s 142,000 barrel-a-day Edmonton refinery was restarted last week after being shut down
Tourism minister says B.C. made right decision to drop out of bid
Second annual Tsimshian feast was hosted by Prince Rupert’s Charles Hays Secondary School
Eight First Nations on the Skeena River watershed say DFO’s chinook restrictions isn’t enough
Premier John Horgan announces transition fund in Grand Forks
Court documents show Larre was suspended by the College of Psychologists of British Columbia in 2006
A growing number of Elk Valley businesses limit their use of plastic straws amid global movement
Northern leopard tadpoles raised in the Vancouver Aquarium were released in the Kootenays last week
Family reunion for adopted man almost 50 years in the making.
NDP launches dad jokes ‘consultation’ for Father’s Day
Longtime coach not looking back as team preps for first game of year
From cooks throwing knives to a breakdown that nearly killed a chef, kitchens struggle to deal with stress
