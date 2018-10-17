Northern Savings buys old Dairy Queen building

Old Prince Rupert DQ building has been vacant in since the 1990s

The old Dairy Queen building has been purchased by the Northern Savings Credit Union in Prince Rupert.

Since the late 1990s, the building at the corner of Third Avenue West and McBride Street, has stood empty. On Wednesday, Oct. 17, the credit union announced they had bought the building.

“Northern Savings is committed to strengthening and growing our northern communities. In its current state, the empty structure is not enhancing the viability of Prince Rupert’s downtown area. This purchase provides an opportunity for the Credit Union to work with the City of Prince Rupert’s Redesign Rupert and to contribute to the enrichment and development of Prince Rupert’s city core,” said Bill Snell, Northern Savings’ Interim President and CEO, in the press release.

The building has often been singled out as one of the derelict buildings in the downtown area with its boarded up windows and graffiti. It is also one of the first buildings visitors see as they drive into Prince Rupert.

“I’m so excited to see Redesign Rupert moving into action by working with partners to revitalize our community. Northern Savings Credit Union has been a stable and reliable partner for Prince Rupert for many years, and we welcome this commitment to improving the downtown core. The DQ building is the first thing you see when coming into town. This change in hands signals a new beginning and opportunity for our community,” said Mayor Lee Brain in the press release.

Northern Savings will begin renovations on the exterior of the building in the next few months.

