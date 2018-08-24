Prince Rupert City Hall. (File photo)

Rupert Redesign moves to second phase

Phase 2 involves creating strategies to implement feedback collect from community

The project to transform, revitalize and usher Prince Rupert into the future is taking its next step forward.

Redesign Rupert officially entered Phase 2 on Aug. 21 after 18 months of community consultation about what the city needs to do to best prepare it for growth in upcoming years.

The second phase of the project — which is being completed in partnership with the City of Prince Rupert and Community Futures — will involve developing and implementing strategies to address the needs highlighted in community consultations.

READ MORE: Redesiging the city’s legacy

“Redesign rupert is an initiative with huge potential to bring people together and effect real change in our community,” said Ceilidh Marlow, project coordinator of Redesign Rupert who will be leading Phase 2. “I’m passionate about community development and can’t wait to see what we can achieve with Redesign Rupert.”

The first phase of the redesign project identified downtown revitilization, public waterfront development and access, and improved access to human capital, skills upgrading and professional development as the key areas that will allow Prince Rupert to grow in the future.

In an emailed statement, Mayor Lee Brain said that the city is excited to partner with both Community Futures and the Redesign team on the next phase of the project. Brain has been a major proponent of Redesign during his time as mayor. In April, Brain presented Hays 2.0, a plan to rebuild Prince Rupert and position it as a gateway city to the Pacific.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert mayor outlines visions, challenges in Hays 2.0 presentation

“There is a lot of energy behind the project and I’m confident that together we’ll be able to bring the Hays 2.0 vision of Prince Rupert to life,” he said.


