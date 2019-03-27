An example of what it looks like inside a Clarity Cannabis retail shop. (Michael Forbes submitted photo)

Clarity Cannabis to fill empty Third Avenue store

City of Prince Rupert has approved of a second marijuana retail shop

A second cannabis shop has been approved in the city right in the heart of downtown.

Clarity Cannabis has its sights set on 528 Third Avenue West, formerly Carters Jewellers, which has been empty for more than two years.

President and founder of Clarity Cannabis, Michael Forbes, shared his vision for the location.

“Clarity Cannabis is a leader in retailing cannabis to the community. As a pharmacist, I have retail experience in complex drugs and products to the public. I am excited to transfer some of my expertise to retail cannabis. I have hired award winning designers and contractors to deliver a state of the art cannabis store for Prince Rupert,” Forbes said in an email.

The cannabis retail chain has three opened three shops in Alberta since legalization on Oct. 17, 2018. There are nine more stores opening soon, but none in B.C. yet. He’s applied for a few stores but they are similar to Prince Rupert in the licencing process.

READ MORE: More businesses apply for Cannabis retail licences

Only three people submitted comments to the city on the proposed site including Kathleen Page, who has three retail locations in this block. Page expressed concerns about the kind of traffic a cannabis store will draw.

“There will be many cameras inside and outside the store to video record for safety. This is a provincial requirement that all cannabis retailers must provide,” Forbes said in response to security concerns.

“Friendly service is also a great deterrent to help ensure a culture of community and respect. This model works well in the pharmacy business even in the under served areas. I am confident to provide a safe and secure service to the community.”

Forbes hopes to open the Prince Rupert store by June.

In Terrace, local government has approved of High Point Cannabis Ltd. and government-run BC Cannabis Store. A communications officer with the BC Liquor Distribution Branch has reached out to Prince Rupert to notify residents that they’re hosting a job fair will be held on April 11, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Best Western in Terrace.

READ MORE: City approves BC Cannabis retail store application

BC Cannabis Stores are looking for one store manager, two assistant managers, six full-time cannabis consultants and eight part-time cannabis consultants.

The BC Cannabis Store will be in the Skeena Mall complex, and will open later this year.

