Clarity Cannabis BC Ltd. has submitted its application to the LCRB for a licence that will be located at 528 Third Avenue West. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

More businesses apply for Cannabis retail licences

Hive Cannabis Inc. and Clarity Cannabis BC Ltd. have recently made applications to the LCRB

More businesses are maneuvering to provide for Prince Rupert’s cannabis needs in the wake of legalization.

Two prospective retail operations have either put in applications to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) for a Retail Cannabis Sales Licence or are in the process of doing so.

HIVE Cannabis Inc. recently placed a notification in the Feb. 7 edition of The Northern View indicating that it had submitted its application to the LCRB for a licence. The proposed location for this store was 801 Third Avenue West in downtown Prince Rupert.

This application has since been withdrawn, according to the City of Prince Rupert’s website.

Another store, Clarity Cannabis BC Ltd., has also submitted its application to the LCRB for a licence that will be located at 528 Third Avenue West. Rachelle Dyer, who has worked with the owners of Clarity Cannabis BC Ltd in the application process, said the company intends to place a written notification in next week’s edition of The Northern View.

If the application for a licence satisfies the LCRB, it will be forwarded to the City of Prince Rupert, who will assess the application and gather public feedback.

Most recently, city council approved the application for High Culture Shop Inc., a proposed cannabis store that would be located in the Five Corners intersection at 1100 Park Avenue.

Council voted unanimously to approve the application and forwarded a positive recommendation to the LCRB for final approval of a licence.

