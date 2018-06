Prince Rupert-based store honoured by award from the Canadian Home Furnishings Alliance

City Furniture awarded Retailer of the Year for Western Canada in 2018. (Submitted)

City Furniture brought home an award for helping customers in B.C. and Alberta make their houses a home. The Canadian Home Furnishing Alliance gave the family-owned company the 2018 Western Canadian Retailer of the Year Award. Since opening in Prince George in 1976, the co-founders and their families have since grown a 22-store strong business.

