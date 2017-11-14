Tent city outside Prince Rupert city hall. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Police Briefs: Intoxicated tent city resident asked to leave, attempted robbery in Port Ed

Prince Rupert RCMP reports for Nov. 10-14

Tent city

Residents of tent city called RCMP on Nov. 11 to the pop-up protest outside of city hall, because one member of the group was intoxicated and starting fights. The individual was asked to leave and allowed to return once they were sober.

“Other than that, the tent city has been pretty good,” Corporal Devon Gerrits said. “We’ve stopped in every now and then and talked to the people, and they all seem pretty peaceful.”

Attempted convenience store robbery in Port Ed

A two-toned pickup truck backed up to the front door of a Port Edward convenience store. A witness told RCMP that the suspects tied a rope to the door and the back of the truck in an attempt to break in, but the rope snapped. The mischief is currently under investigation.

READ MORE: TWO MORE SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN ARMED ROBBERY AT PJ’S

A dozen people brawl

A large fight was reported in the early hours of Nov. 12. A dozen people were fighting on the corner of 3rd Avenue West and 6th Street, but dispersed before the RCMP arrived. Police did not find any victims at the scene.

Cocaine found on street

On Nov. 10, someone reported finding a small baggie filled with white powder on the 1700 block of 11th Avenue East. The contents of the bag, which tested positive for cocaine, were then destroyed.

Previous story
Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to receive $1.5M

Just Posted

CHSS Senior girls find their defence

The Rainmakers senior girls volleyball team came back from two games down on Nov. 9.

Police Briefs: Intoxicated tent city resident asked to leave, attempted robbery in Port Ed

Prince Rupert RCMP reports for Nov. 10-14

Young Molly as Fire Chief for a Day

Prince Rupert Fire Department visited 450 elementary school students in early November

City postpones its reveal of Hays 2.0 Blueprint until the new year

City council will update the public on Watson Island on Dec. 6 at Chances Casino

Night vision for Rupert’s air ambulances

Night vision goggles will help reduce risks for air ambulance pilots on the North Coast

VIDEO: Mz. Judged returns to the Lester Centre stage

The beauty pageant is the biggest fundraiser for the North Coast Transition Society

CONTEST: Send us your Hammy photos to win a free T-shirt

Submit your best Hammy the deer photo by Nov. 30 to be entered to win

Vancouver Island woman paints portrait of B.C. fire chief who was swept away by floods

‘I felt their loss, and wanted to reach out to them’ says Harpaul Nandhra.

Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to receive $1.5M

The funding will support the creation of a standardized system for first responders across Canada

Protection service officer at Cowichan Hospital gets award for handling man with knife

Charles Kraeling honoured for his heroic actions at the health facility during an incident in July.

VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Canadian man tells story of survival after battle with enraged, injured bison

Todd Pilgrim was participating in his first-ever bison hunt

U.S. lumber dispute drives B.C.’s latest trade effort in Asia

Largest forest industry group ever arrives in Shanghai

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

Most Read