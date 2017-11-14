Police Briefs: Intoxicated tent city resident asked to leave, attempted robbery in Port Ed

Tent city

Residents of tent city called RCMP on Nov. 11 to the pop-up protest outside of city hall, because one member of the group was intoxicated and starting fights. The individual was asked to leave and allowed to return once they were sober.

“Other than that, the tent city has been pretty good,” Corporal Devon Gerrits said. “We’ve stopped in every now and then and talked to the people, and they all seem pretty peaceful.”

Attempted convenience store robbery in Port Ed

A two-toned pickup truck backed up to the front door of a Port Edward convenience store. A witness told RCMP that the suspects tied a rope to the door and the back of the truck in an attempt to break in, but the rope snapped. The mischief is currently under investigation.

A dozen people brawl

A large fight was reported in the early hours of Nov. 12. A dozen people were fighting on the corner of 3rd Avenue West and 6th Street, but dispersed before the RCMP arrived. Police did not find any victims at the scene.

Cocaine found on street

On Nov. 10, someone reported finding a small baggie filled with white powder on the 1700 block of 11th Avenue East. The contents of the bag, which tested positive for cocaine, were then destroyed.