PJ’s robbed by suspect wielding machete

Prince Rupert’s PJ’s Park Avenue Foods was held up by suspects with machetes in Nov. 7

PJ’s Park Avenue Foods was robbed on Tuesday evening, Nov. 7, and suspects appeared in court Nov. 8. (File photo)

A machete and a baseball bat were used to rob PJ’s Park Avenue Foods on Tuesday evening, Nov. 7.

Following the armed robbery, Prince Rupert RCMP arrested a 27-year-old woman, who remains in custody. Police are seeking three more suspects, who are believed to be male, in relation to the crime.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Nov. 7, RCMP received a call that three individuals demanded items from the convenience store. Corporal Devon Gerrits said two of the suspects were disguised in black and white bandanas, while another wore a skull mask. One carried an aluminum baseball bat, and another had a machete.

Someone from the store chased the suspects onto the trail behind Moresby Park, but then lost sight of them.

On their way to respond to the call, a police officer intercepted a woman and a man who were running, and she was able to arrest the woman, who had evidence that connected her to the robbery.

RCMP are gathering more evidence, and are seeking a remand for the woman in custody.

“Crimes of this nature will not be tolerated in our community,” Acting Detachment Commander Sgt. Jagdev Uppal said in a media release.

The RCMP are asking the public to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if they saw anything suspicious on Nov. 7 between 9 and 11 p.m. around Park Avenue, the Moresby Park trail and near McKay Street.

The media release said the robbery is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no concern to public safety.

