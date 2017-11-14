Young Molly as Fire Chief for a Day

Prince Rupert Fire Department visited 450 elementary school students in early November

Molly Paulson-Deinstat, a Grade. 1 student from Lax Kxeen Elementary School, was Fire Chief for a Day in early November. (Contributed)

For one day, a Grade 1 student was selected to be Fire Chief for a Day in Prince Rupert.

Members of the Prince Rupert Fire Department presented fire safety at elementary schools in the first week of November. Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Beckwith said they reached 450 kids with the fire safety message that “Every second counts, have two ways out.”

Fire crews also held a draw for a Grade 1-3 student to be Fire Chief for a Day. This year the winner was Molly Paulson-Deinstat, a Grade. 1 student from Lax Kxeen Elementary School.

READ MORE: GIVING FIRE SAFETY A SPARK

“Chief Molly was picked up at school, went for lunch with the firefighters at McDonald’s. Then, she went back to the fire station for a tour and over to Safeway for a mock fire safety inspection of the bakery, where Chief Molly helped decorate a cake to bring back and share with her classmates, who were patiently waiting for her to return,” Beckwith wrote in the email.


