Giving fire safety a spark

Sparky the fire safety dog gives a prize bag to a young student during the fire department’s presentation at Annunciation school. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert’s young students were given a crash course on fire safety this week, as members of the city’s fire department gave presentations for Fire Prevention Week.

Every October, fire responders in Canada and the United States hold prevention weeks to help reinforce the basic principles of being prepared in case of a fire in the home. Prince Rupert’s firefighters visited all of the city’s elementary schools, targeting students from kindergarten to grade three. Deputy fire chief Jeff Beckwith said their goal in the presentations was to present a very simple story on fire safety and remind them what to look for in their homes and communities.

“Interacting with kids at this level is great for us,” Beckwith said. “Just to see how kids react to the fire service, and it’s very reassuring to see the knowledge base they have on fire-safety.”

Beckwith was present with five other responders at Annunciation School on Oct. 12 for a presentation. After introducing himself, Beckwith got into the theme of this year’s prevention week which is, “Every second counts, have two ways out.” Beckwith asked the students to identify the exits in the meeting hall where they were, and then explained why it is important to know multiple ways of getting out of the home in case of and emergency.

“We’re trying to get the kids to understand that although we mostly use one door to get into and out of our house, there are multiple ways to get out,” he said.

After his presentation, the fighters gave the students a quiz on fire safety. Those who gave the correct answer received a prize bag and high five from the department’s fire safety dog Sparky.

“It was great, the fire department is always supportive and we love having them come and talk to the kids,” said Laura Lowther, principal at Annunciation School.

Lowther added the presentations are good, not only for the students, but also for the entire household.

“It’s so easy to get out of the habit of practising fire safety,” she said. “So when the kids get reminded, the parents get reminded.”