Web Poll: Will you submit a law to the Create Your Canada contest?

Nathan Cullen’s Create Your Canada contest is now open to all ages. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

As Nathan Cullen tours with the contest, we ask those in Prince Rupert if they’ll join



Are you going to submit a law to Create Your Canada?

For the first time, Nathan Cullen’s contest where constituents suggest a law to be introduced in the House of Commons, will be open to people of all ages.

Started in 2009, Create Your Canada was originally for high school students in Cullen’s B.C. riding. The member of Parliament is currently touring his riding to promote the contest. The winner will be flown to the House of Commons in Ottawa, where it will be introduced as a bill for voting.

READ MORE: Cullen reacts to salmon closure and the oil tanker ban

The deadline is fall 2018, and submissions can be mailed to PO Box 4919, Smithers BC, V0J 2N0 or emailed to nathan.cullen.c1@parl.gc.ca.