WEB POLL: Will you be watching the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 2. Will you be taking in all, part or some of the gridiron action? Let us know below!
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The Chiefs and 49ers are ready to decide football’s ultimate crown
Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 2. Will you be taking in all, part or some of the gridiron action? Let us know below!
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association has plans to expand their facilities
670-kilometre pipeline is schedule to be completed by end of 2023
Sailing for the Northern Expedition, Skidegate has been revised by BC Ferries
Power was out in the entire downtown area for a time on Sunday afternoon
Both patient and wife arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan
The Chiefs and 49ers are ready to decide football’s ultimate crown
Miller nets pair as Vancouver defeats Cup champs
Report says 56% of wine-grape-growing regions would be lost if global climate warms by 2 C
Kenney: ‘Surely [reconciliation] means saying yes to economic development for First Nations people’
Lana Popham proposes guest homes not just for relatives
Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months
Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash
The Chiefs and 49ers are ready to decide football’s ultimate crown
Jay Rosenberger, 38, was last seen Friday
Report says 56% of wine-grape-growing regions would be lost if global climate warms by 2 C
Miller nets pair as Vancouver defeats Cup champs
Alicia Keys spoke about Kobe Bryant’s death
Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months
Terrace is heading to Rupert rivals Jan. 31 in what will be a pivotal match for first place