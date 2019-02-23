WEB POLL: Will increased ferry service affect you day-to-day life?

To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.
Matthew Allen | Reporter
Matthew Allen
Send Matthew an email.
Like the The Northern View on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.
Ten routes along the coast will recieve in increased BC Ferries sailings
To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.
They need to change the name of the capital of Canada. Anyone… Continue reading
Author Amanda Stern presented at Prince Rupert Middle School on Feb. 22
B.C. government announced that service will be restored to 2014 levels
The money was used to purchase the chairlift’s bull wheel replacement last summer
Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014
Seawolves hockey players bring their gear to Oliver Lake this week to play on the outdoor rink
‘Be Kind’ message on shirts sold for anti-bullying activities of Wednesday, Feb. 27
Mourners offered love and support to Kawthar Barho, mother of seven children
The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time
Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice
Regulations enhance food security, encourage long-term farming
Witness accounts as old as 1904, and as recent as 2018, place a creature in the lake’s depths
Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million
In a 9-4 victory over Switzerland, a Langley-based curling team earned its 2nd straight world title
Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million
Dozens of Chilkat and Ravenstail weavers from all over North America will be weaving 5-inch-by-5-inch squares
The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time
It’s A high-stakes meeting designed to impress on Catholic bishops the global problem
Regulations enhance food security, encourage long-term farming
Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry announced Saturday that Kim would pay an official goodwill visit soon
In a 9-4 victory over Switzerland, a Langley-based curling team earned its 2nd straight world title