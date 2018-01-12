WEB POLL: What North Coast sites do you think should be on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list?

newsroom@thenorthernview.com
The glass sponge reefs were rencently recommended by the Canadian government as a UNESCO site
Northwest governments partner on marketing plan to attract workforce, residents
The Prince Rupert sports highlights on Charles Hays junior boys basketball team placing third
Cody Scheuerman’s battle with cancer brought Prince Rupert together in support
BC Liberal leader hopeful Andrew Wilkinson doesn’t have a clear response for the housing crisis
Hosts Chelsea and Keili discuss curling, brewing and all the news highlights in Prince Rupert
Former Eskimos player, scout and GM replaces Wally Buono
A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.
Williams Lake First Nation chief releases statement on death of teen
The buyer thought he had purchased priceless artifacts
Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett amongst the B.C. players named to Olympic team
“If you are trying to figure out how to spend that fiver, consider taking a moment to unplug from the trite network of now and 15-seconds-from-now…”
