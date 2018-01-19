WEB POLL: How concerned are you about wildlife encroaching on city space?

Administration at Conrad Elementary School issued a notice to students and parents regarding a cougar sighting that was reported to the school early on Jan. 16. Two days later, a second sighting was reported to the RCMP. Neither the RCMP nor the conservation officer was able to find the reported animal on either occasion. (File Photo)`

