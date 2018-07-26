A proposed bill to move open-net fish farms inland. (Black Press file)

WEB POLL: Should fish farms be moved inland?

Federal MP Fin Donnelly calls for land-based fish farms in B.C.

  • Jul. 26, 2018 10:44 a.m.
  • Poll


NDP critic for Fisheries, Oceans and Canadian Coast Guard, MP Fin Donnelly calls for land-based fish farms.

READ MORE: Donnelly thinks the time to move to new technology is now


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
