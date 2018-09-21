WEB POLL: How will the lack of a mayoral race affect your decision to vote

matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Lee Brain was acclaimed as mayor on Sept. 21 after no other candidate entered the 2018 race
$18.4M upgrade and renovation cited as key to modern trades training
Morris Kaardal honored with volunteer award on Sept. 18 at Prince Rupert Seafarers’s Mission
With sun in the forecast Harley Riders’ president hopes to see more riders at the Prince Rupert event
Bike fundraiser collected $195,400 for cancer research in 2018
Learn more Prince Rupert’s open air market, and our guest is an actor playing in Monkey Beach
First Nations say pole was raised at Peace Arch but removed to make way for tourism centre
The community rallied to keep the Health Minds Community Garden open in Fort St. James
Cheslatta Carrier Nation Chief finds bear eating another bear’s carcass
No details on cause were given. Case is under criminal investigation and police are asking for tips.
Holding hands is a common – and adorable – way for otters to stay safe in the water
Leon Nepper, 73, is now facing one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder
Calgary 2026 proposes re-using the 2010 ski jumping venue Whistler for that sport and nordic
Any deal is seen to require congressional approval before Dec. 1 to survive new Mexican government
Penticton’s Wills Hodgkinson helping raise funds for B.C. Children’s Hospital
Vancouver dumps L.A. in NHL pre-season contest
The feds have ordered the National Energy Board to bring recommendations on whether pipeline expansion should proceed