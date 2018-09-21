WEB POLL: How will the lack of a mayoral race affect your decision to vote

Lee Brain was acclaimed as mayor on Sept. 21 after no other candidate entered the 2018 race

Out of 162 B.C. municipalities, 22 per cent have named a candidate as mayor without any challengers. In Prince Rupert, Lee Brain was named mayor by acclamation on Sept. 21 after he received no challenger in this year’s election. (File photo)



