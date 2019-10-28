WEB POLL: Do you think the west separating from Canada is a real possibility?

Do you think the west separating from the rest of Canada is a real possibility? Take our online reader poll below:
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Take our online reader poll:
Do you think the west separating from the rest of Canada is a real possibility? Take our online reader poll below:
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Silver for the home team, while Kitimat sides grab gold and bronze
Rupert Red and Kitimat Orange each bring unbeaten records to Sunday’s championship game
Thrills and chills await Prince Rupert’s kids — and adults — this spooky season
West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids
Kitimat grabs big win over Terrace Red in Friday finale
Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily
Take our online reader poll:
Charges follow an Environment and Climate Change Canada investigation
Nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders after fire that broke out last week in Sonoma County
Hampton has committed to building a sawmill and getting it operational within 36 months
B.C. Liberals demand changes to NDP agriculture restrictions
Poison Control received 201 calls so far in 2019
Search led rescuers to remote wilderness on Quadra Island
Practice would start in 2020
Straschnitzki hopes that an epidural stimulator implanted in his spine will help improve his daily life
Other hikers had been offering sticks to the beaver in an attempt to coax it out
All packaging will feature the same brown base colour, basic grey text and minimalist layout
Chants of “Lock him up!” broke out in some sections
Martin Galen Vandenberg stated voices told him to kill her or unspeakable acts would occur
CannTrust has been under fire since it disclosed that Health Canada had discovered illicit cultivation