WEB POLL: Do you think the upper lot in the mall is the right location for an A&W drive-thru in Prince Rupert?

READ MORE: Plans to bring A&W to Prince Rupert go cold
The City of Prince Rupert wants A&W to find another location in the city
READ MORE: Plans to bring A&W to Prince Rupert go cold
The city has closed the permit application due to traffic, parking and view cone concerns
Hiding garbage, cleaning BBQs and removing bird feeders are advised
President of Coastal First Nations urges politicians to pass Bill C-48 to ensure a permanent ban
Unseasonably warm weather has brought an early onset to snowmelt in the… Continue reading
Prince Rupert dancer took honours for most outstanding intermediate performer in Terrace
VIDEO: North Coast Cetacean Research Initiative say the porpoises’ activity is unique
Change to help smaller businesses, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says
Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts
Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore
The City of Prince Rupert wants A&W to find another location in the city
The court reasoned that earbuds plugged into phone constituted holding it
Vaisakhi is one of the holiest holidays in the Sikh faith
House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan says that he has no role in deciding how caucuses conduct themselves
The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease
Change to help smaller businesses, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says
Response to Port of Prince Rupert president’s speech at chamber luncheon
Young man was just under 18 when he killed two brothers, a teacher and a teacher’s aide in 2016
First Nation man got licence plate referring to song ‘Indian Cars’ by Indigenous musician Keith Secola
Kelly Clarkson will host the Billboard Awards, and Panic at the Disco, Sam Smith and Normani will perform
Prince Rupert dancer took honours for most outstanding intermediate performer in Terrace
Michael Avenatti is alleged to have committed 36 counts of embezzlement, fraud, cheating on taxes