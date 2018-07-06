WEB POLL: Do you think the Recycling Depot needs to expand its hours even more?

After hours transfer stations are often overflowing with recycling at the Prince Rupert recycling depot

On July 1, the bins at the recycling depot in Prince Rupert were overflowing. (Katherine Spong photo)



Do you think the Recycling Depot needs to expand its hours even more?

READ MORE: Despite extended hours, North Coast recycling bins overflow

Send us your Letter to the Editor!



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter