On July 1, the bins at the recycling depot in Prince Rupert were overflowing. (Katherine Spong photo)

WEB POLL: Do you think the Recycling Depot needs to expand its hours even more?

After hours transfer stations are often overflowing with recycling at the Prince Rupert recycling depot


READ MORE: Despite extended hours, North Coast recycling bins overflow

Send us your Letter to the Editor!


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Just Posted

WEB POLL: Do you think the Recycling Depot needs to expand its hours even more?

After hours transfer stations are often overflowing with recycling at the Prince Rupert recycling depot

Port warns residents of upcoming controlled burn

Two weeks mid-July, the Port of Prince Rupert will burn materials cleared for its connector corridor

Industry groups pan B.C.’s ‘professional reliance’ review

NDP, Greens want more control over engineering, environmental experts

Despite extended hours, North Coast recycling bins overflow

Many dumped recycling at the depot when it was closed over Canada Day long weekend

Two taken to hospital after ammonia leak at recreation centre

Jim Ciccone Civic Centre reopens after Prince Rupert fire crews ensure the site is safe

UPDATED: Semi-truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is facing 29 charges in the collision that killed 16 people

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

B.C. woman facing 77 charges after arrest in Airdrie, Alta.

Search of a car found allegedly stolen goods from Vancouver, Surrey, Coquitlam, Red Deer and Calgary

B.C. man who sexually abused 13 girls sentenced to 16 years

The former Yukon man pleaded guilty to 25 charges, including sexual interference, last year

Exclusive: Safety violations found after worker killed at B.C. car dealership

WorkSafeBC report alleges 2 regulation violations at Skaha Ford at time of April 2017 fatal accident

‘Missing’ B.C. man posts on Instagram saying he and son are safe in Italy

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik were reported missing in Port Alberni this week

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

International students claim B.C. flight school ripped them off

But owners say student who filed civil suit was too dangerous to fly

B.C. man reflects on caving drama as soccer team still trapped in Thailand

Andrew Munoz has advice for rescuers in Thailand following his own near-death experience

Most Read

  • WEB POLL: Do you think the Recycling Depot needs to expand its hours even more?

    After hours transfer stations are often overflowing with recycling at the Prince Rupert recycling depot