Via Rail has been referenced as a possible alternative to cancelled northern bus services

A Via Rail currently schedules trips between Prince Rupert, Terrace and Prince George, but delays are common. (Black Press photo)



Do you think improving passenger rail will replace Greyhound’s bus service?

Greyhound’s passenger service between Prince Rupert and Prince George will end on June 1, but Via Rail has been suggested as a possible alternative to transport people in northern B.C..

READ MORE: Give Via Rail passengers priority, says Councillor Randhawa

READ MORE: In Our Opinion – Putting the horse before the cart



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter